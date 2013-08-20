Samsung's iWatch-Killer Will Have A 1.1-Inch Screen With A Camera In The Strap And Speakers In The Clasp

Jay Yarow
Samsung smartwatchMoveplayer

It looks like Samsung is going to be the first major tech company to release a smart watch.

Om Malik at GigaOm has a full report on what Samsung is planning for its watch.

The key bits:

  • The rectangular screen is 1.1 inches measured diagonally.
  • It has a dual-core processor and should get “decent” battery life.
  • There’s a camera integrated into the watch strap.
  • There are speakers built into the watch’s clasp.
  • The built in accelerometer should make it so the phone wakes up as you lift your wrist to look at it.
  • There will be touch gestures like swiping up and down, but it probably won’t support text.
  • There will be sensors to do some fitness tracking.
  • Samsung is likely to push developers making apps for it to only release their apps through Samsung’s Android app store, not Google’s Google Play store.
  • It will have Bluetooth 4.0 and connect with a Samsung phone through a watch app.
  • It’s going to be announced at the start of September.

