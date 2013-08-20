Samsung's iWatch-Killer Will Have A 1.1-Inch Screen With A Camera In The Strap And Speakers In The Clasp

It looks like Samsung is going to be the first major tech company to release a smart watch.

Om Malik at GigaOm has a full report on what Samsung is planning for its watch.

The key bits:

The rectangular screen is 1.1 inches measured diagonally.

It has a dual-core processor and should get “decent” battery life.

There’s a camera integrated into the watch strap.

There are speakers built into the watch’s clasp.

The built in accelerometer should make it so the phone wakes up as you lift your wrist to look at it.

There will be touch gestures like swiping up and down, but it probably won’t support text.

There will be sensors to do some fitness tracking.

Samsung is likely to push developers making apps for it to only release their apps through Samsung’s Android app store, not Google’s Google Play store.

It will have Bluetooth 4.0 and connect with a Samsung phone through a watch app.

It’s going to be announced at the start of September.

