Samsung's iWatch-Killer Will Have A 1.1-Inch Screen With A Camera In The Strap And Speakers In The Clasp

It looks like Samsung is going to be the first major tech company to release a smart watch.
Om Malik at GigaOm has a full report on what Samsung is planning for its watch.
The key bits:
- The rectangular screen is 1.1 inches measured diagonally.
- It has a dual-core processor and should get “decent” battery life.
- There’s a camera integrated into the watch strap.
- There are speakers built into the watch’s clasp.
- The built in accelerometer should make it so the phone wakes up as you lift your wrist to look at it.
- There will be touch gestures like swiping up and down, but it probably won’t support text.
- There will be sensors to do some fitness tracking.
- Samsung is likely to push developers making apps for it to only release their apps through Samsung’s Android app store, not Google’s Google Play store.
- It will have Bluetooth 4.0 and connect with a Samsung phone through a watch app.
- It’s going to be announced at the start of September.
