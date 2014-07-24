Samsung Made This Outrageous Moving Sideline Seat For Watching The Wallabies

Samsung has created a unique spectator experience for watching the Wallabies at the 2014 Castrol Edge Rugby Championship.

They call it “The SideLiner” and it’s part of a multi-million dollar campaign which links its sponsorship of the Qantas Wallabies with its latest range of televisions which promise an “in-stadium experience”

It will give Australian Rugby fans the chance to win a ride on the four-person couch positioned on an 80 metre track beside the pitch, moving at a speed of 20kmh so fans can follow the action as it moves up and down the field.

Arno Lenior, chief marketing officer at Samsung says “No matter what someone’s passionate about, whether it be sport, movies or reality TV, Samsung’s Curved UHD LED televisions deliver

incredible picture quality to create an immersive viewing experience for them to watch their favourite content. With this in mind, Samsung created the SlideLiner as a different way for passionate Rugby fans to experience the game live from the side of the field.”

An ad for the SideLiner was released today and is offering fans a chance to win a spot on the seat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xwb1dbAFMKc

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.