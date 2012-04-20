Samsung's Plan To Beat iCloud Is Called 'S-Cloud'

Photo: Business Insider

Samsung will demonstrate its cloud system at its Galaxy event on May 3rd, reports Maeil Business.Called “S-Cloud,” it’s Samsung’s way to take on other major cloud providers like Apple’s iCloud.



It should be quite similar to iCloud, although the report says there won’t be any limitations on the type of media you can upload and that Samsung has partnered with Microsoft to make sure that the service is available globally.

Will it be enough to take on iCloud? Let us know in the comments!

