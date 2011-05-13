Samsung's Next Big Android Phone Will Leave The iPhone 4 In The Dust

Photo: YouTube via Engadget

The Samsung Galaxy S II is going to be snappy enough when it comes out, but now hackers have modified the device to grease the engines and make it even speedier.The device’s specifications are at 1.2 GHz, but hackers have pushed the device upwards of 1.6 GHz in benchmark tests.



What does this mean for you? “Overclocked” devices aren’t usually stable or consumer-ready.

It means that Samsung’s in-house dual-core Exynos processor is going to blow the roof off for Android phones when it goes on sale soon (it keeps getting delayed).

As far as iOS devices go, the Galaxy S II will hold its own but not for long.

Even without overclocking the device, it’s 30% faster than the iPhone 4 (vs the screenshot above), but it’s still far behind the iPad 2’s A5 processor which will go in the next iPhone this September.

The A5 processor in the iPad 2 is more than twice as fast as the Galaxy S II out of the box, at least according to the Linpack benchmarking test.

See below for another screenshot showing a comparison to other Android devices.

(via Engadget)

Photo: via XDA Developers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.