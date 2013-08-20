Samsung's New Vacuum Ad Stars A Mustachioed Baby

When people think of Samsung’s advertising strategy, the famous, Apple-bashing smartphone spots are the first things that come to mind.

But Samsung’s electronics and home appliance businesses are separate legs of the company that also try to stand out in the ad sphere. Although their ads don’t always have the same viral effect.

This recent ad for Samsung’s new, $US600 Motion Sync vacuum cleaner, for example, stars a mustachioed baby chasing the device as if he were a little police officer. While it has clicky potential, at two-minutes long, the ad drags and loses steam.

The Viral Factory made the spot. It was also responsible for Samsung’s disastrous ad which compared slow computers to puppies … and then showed owners violently abusing said dogs. (It was quickly pulled from YouTube.)

Samsung sets aside significant budgeting dollars for its marketing plans:

Samsung is making a concerted effort to make all of its products’ ads funnier.

72andSunny is the agency that makes Samsung’s smartphone ads. The LA-based shop was also recently awarded Samsung Electronic’s Smart TV business and work for Samsung’s refrigerator — and the ads are pretty amusing.

Maybe the vacuum account is next.

