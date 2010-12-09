Samsung's New Laptop Looks Like A MacBook Wannabe (But It's Still Awesome)

Photo: samsung.com

We tested Samsung’s new QX410 laptop that was just released this Fall and we’re very impressed.Despite the fact that it borrows heavily from Apple’s MacBook design (even down to the clean white box it comes in), the QX410 packs the power of a high-end laptop into an incredibly affordable package.



Here’s what we thought:

The 14″ LED display is awesome. Streaming video and DVDs looked gorgeous and were incredibly bright.

It’s speedy. Boot up and shut down were fast. Applications loaded quickly.

It has WiMAX built in so you can access Clear’s 4G network. (You’ll need an extra service plan from Clear).

It’s light (only 5 pounds) and just over an inch thick, making it very portable and easy to use on your lap.

You can’t beat what you get for the price ($799.99): Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB RAM, a 640 GB hard drive, and 512 MB NVIDIA GeForce 310M graphics card.

The track pad was a pain to use. It’s multi-touch and there are no mouse buttons (just like the MacBook), but it’s too sensitive. There’s definitely a learning curve: At first we kept accidentally clicking links and opening applications, but eventually got the hang of it.

The sound quality was above average for a laptop, but if you plan on watching a lot of movies, you should invest in a nice pair of headphones.

Overall, the QX410 is a great machine. And it’s versatile. There’s plenty of power under the hood for business users and it’s light and perfectly priced for casual computing. If you’re looking for one of the best PC laptop values available this holiday, this is the one to buy. You can order now from Best Buy.

