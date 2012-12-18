Samsung's New Ad Has Mrs. Claus Sending Santa A Sex Video

Someone’s making the naughty list this Christmas.



A new holiday-themed Samsung Galaxy spot touting the phone’s wireless transfer service implies that Mrs. Claus made making Santa some naughty videos to keep him entertained during his Christmas flight.

Playing off its last innuendo-filled ad, Samsung opened its new spot with elves dancing around saying that they made Santa a video to watch on his sleigh. Then a suggestive Mrs. Claus sends Santa a video, warning, “you probably shouldn’t watch it on the sleigh.” It’s like an intentional SNL spoof.

Watch the ad, created by 72andSunny, below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the original:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

