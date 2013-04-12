Here's What Samsung's Enormous New Smartphone Looks Like Next To The Competition

Are Samsung’s smartphone’s starting to get too big?



The Galaxy-maker just announced its latest smartphone, the Galaxy Mega. The massive ‘phablet’ comes in two extra-large sizes, 6.3-inches and 5.8-inches.

PhoneArena put together this great comparison chart showing how the Mega stacks up against its biggest competitors. Earlier this week, Samsung also released its latest tablet, the Galaxy Tab 8.0, a direct competitor with Apple’s iPad mini. The 8-inch tablet isn’t too far in size from the larger 6.3-inch Mega.

See how the new smartphones stack up against some other popular models:

