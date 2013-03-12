Samsung's Trademark Filing Hints That Someday, New Phones May Have A 3D Camera

Days ahead of its Galaxy SIV launch, Samsung just published a trademark that strongly hints the phone will have a 3D camera.



That would be another feature iPhones don’t have.

Patently Apple found the trademark filing.

Here’s the image:

Photo: Patently Apple

The filing doesn’t mean that the new Galaxy phone will definitely have a 3D camera; the filing isn’t that specific.

But, some of the marketing material Samsung has been using to preview the Galaxy S IV does hint that 3D may be coming. Check out the 3Dish look of the 4 in this image, for example:

Photo: Samsung

