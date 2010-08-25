Samsung's iPad Killer Coming To Germany Next Week

Samsung’s iPad killer, the Galaxy tab is going to be released in Berlin, Germany on Thursday, September 2, according to a new video tease posted by the company.



The tease says the Tab is 7-inches large, and operates on Android 2.2. It also promises video calls and augmented reality. No mention of a custom UI to make Android work on the bigger screen.

The Galaxy Tab has been leaked and rumoured for a while now. Engadget previously reported it would have Samsung’s TouchWiz UI. Engadget also reported Google isn’t letting Samsung use the Android Market for its tablet. Apparently, Google wants to wait until it’s fully prepared to put out Android for tablets.





