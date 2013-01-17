Samsung's Incredible Smartphone Ride

Samsung continued its meteoric rise in smartphone shipments last quarter.



Last week, the company said that it was selling nearly 500 handsets per minute last quarter. Analysts pegged the total haul at 63 million smartphones shipped in the fourth quarter, a 73 per cent increase over the same quarter a year prior.

Samsung announced Monday that its signature Galaxy S series surpassed 100 million unit sales. The Galaxy S III, released in May, has already sold 40 million units.

How did they do it?

Figures released in the Apple-Samsung trial last year indicate that a shockingly small percentage of Samsung’s smartphone sales come from the U.S— only 4 per cent in the second quarter, the last available data.

Its success has been fuelled by international sales. Samsung is the largest smartphone manufacturer in China, the world’s largest smartphone market by volume and installed base.

As we’ve discussed before, emerging markets like China will drive smartphones sales growth in the coming years as penetration slows in mature markets.

Samsung, with the broad range and price diversity of its smartphone offerings, is well positioned to capitalise on the next major wave of smartphone adoption.

