In Case You Missed It: Samsung Unveiled Its Most Important Product Lineup Ever Yesterday – Here's The Video

IFA, an annual tech trade show in Berlin, is the European equivalent to the giant Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas every year. Samsung executives just gave a keynote presentation there that’s worth watching.



The company introduced the Galaxy Note II, the successor to its phone-tablet hybrid, and demoed a new Windows 8 tablet called the ATIV.

Also making an appearance was the Galaxy Camera, the first digital camera powered by Google’s Android operating system.

You can see all these announcements and more as they happened by watching the video below, which we found via Redmond Pie:



