Samsung's Gigantic Ad Budget In Context

Independent analyst Horace Dediu updated his famous “Cost of Selling Galaxies” post to reflect the newest data about the ad budgets of Samsung and Apple.



According to Dediu, Samsung’s ad budget was over $4 billion last year, which is more than four times what Apple spent. He also says Samsung spend an additional $5.3 billion on other marketing through sales promotions, but he doesn’t know how to compare that to Apple.

Dediu gets his numbers by analysing “Sales, General, and Administrative Expenses” from Samsung Electronics’ filings.

