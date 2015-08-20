Samsung's next watch looks beautiful

Samsung gave us a surprise teaser for the new Gear S2 smartwatch when it announced its new Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Note 5 smartphones last week.

We could only get a few snapshots of the teaser since it lasted all of 30 seconds, but Samsung finally released the full video on its YouTube channel.

Few official details exist about the Gear S2, so here’s what we can discern from the teaser.

This looks like an app hub. The white dot towards the watch face's center left indicates what you select. You'll be able select another app with the rotating the bezel around the screen. This also helps confirm that Samsung is sticking to its own Tizen watch operating system rather than going with Android. Samsung/YouTube This could be one of the watch faces that come with the Gear S2. Samsung/YouTube This is what a variation of that watch face might look like on the Gear S2 itself. Samsung/YouTube This radar watch face looks beautiful. Samsung/YouTube Notice the heart rate monitoring and the calendar notification on the bottom of this elegant watch face. Samsung/YouTube And like any good smartwatch, it will tell you the weather as well as the time. It's showing the weather in Berlin because that's where the annual IFA tech show happens. We'll get our first full look at the Gear S2 at IFA. Samsung/YouTube It also appears to have a fitness app. Samsung/YouTube Which could be complemented with a heart rate monitor. Samsung/YouTube And while a stopwatch feature is pretty much expected in a smartwatch, this one does look nice. Samsung/YouTube It's not clear what this watch face is intended to do apart from telling the time in places around the world. Again, we'll know more when Samsung reveals more details about the Gear S2, like pricing and other features, at the IFA event in Berlin. Samsung/YouTube Check out Samsung's full teaser:

