Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1 Launches Nationwide Today

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung’s first Honeycomb tablet, the Galaxy Tab 10.1, launches nationwide today.The Tab had a soft launch in New York last week at Best Buy’s Union Square location. It’s now available at all Best Buy locations and online.



The Galaxy Tab runs the latest version of Honeycomb. version 3.1, which fixes some bugs and adds better multitasking capabilities. It’s powered by a super-fast Tegra 2 dual-core processor, and has a higher resolution display than the iPad 2.

Right now, there’s only a Wi-Fi version available. You can get the 16 GB version for $499 and the 32 GB for $599. Verizon has plans for a 4G version of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 later this summer.

