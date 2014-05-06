Samsung Made The Most Effective Smartphone Ad Of The Past 4 Years

Last week we told you about a new Samsung ad for the Galaxy S5 smartphone, which sought to concisely explain the new features that make the Galaxy S5 superior to an iPhone. From the looks of things, consumers got the message loud and clear.

According to data provided by the ad tracking firm Ace Metrix, the commercial is the most effective smartphone ad since one Apple made promoting its FaceTime feature in 2010.

The ad, entitled “Everything Better,” earned an Ace Score of 715, well above the average smartphone ad’s score of 583. Ace Metrix calculates its scores by interviewing consumers, who rate ads based on characteristics like persuasion, likeability, information, and relevance.

By comparison, Apple’s latest ad, for the iPhone 5S, scored a 638 and was the brand’s highest scoring ad of the past year. It was able to grab consumer’s attention, but didn’t provide much in the way of information or relevance.

Here’s “Everything Better,” which talked up the S5’s water resistance, large screen, and high-definition camera:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The ad is the latest in Samsung’s line of “The Next Big Thing Is Here” commercials, and comes on the heels of news that Apple executives were worried last year that Samsung’s advertising was stealing its cool.

The Samsung ad scored highest in the product information category, where was rated it 21% more effective than the average smartphone ad. Now that more consumers are aware of the Galaxy S5’s most important features, it remains to be seen whether they will be persuaded to go out and make a purchase.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.