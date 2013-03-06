Samsung's Galaxy S4 Will Be Made Out Of Plastic

Photo: Samsung

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S IV, will likely be made out of plastic.Samsung-focused blog SamMobile reported last week that, “the sides are made from aluminium but the back is still plastic.”



This report was seemingly confirmed by Russian mobile analyst Eldar Murtazin who also says it’s going to be a plastic phone.

Some people were hoping Samsung would drop plastic in favour of better materials. Apple, for instance, has an aluminium and glass case for the iPhone 5. HTC’s One is virtually all metal.

Nokia uses a polycarbonate body, which is a fancy version of plastic, but it feels much more solid than the plastic on Samsung’s Galaxy S III.

Samsung has done just fine with cheap plastic, so maybe it doesn’t need to change. But, for a flagship phone it seems like it should step up its materials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.