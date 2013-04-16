Samsung Plans To Abandon The Cheap Plasticky Look For Something Better In Its Next Major Smartphone

Plastic S4

Samsung is planning on improving the design quality of its next major smartphone, says DannyD at SamMobile, a blog dedicated to Samsung.



According to his inside sources, DannyD says Samsung is worried about the widely praised HTC One phone. The HTC One is an aluminium bodied phone that rivals, or in some people’s opinions exceeds, the iPhone.

Samsung sells a lot of phones, but nobody really praises the hardware’s look or feel. Samsung phones are generally cheap feeling since they’re made of plastic.

DannyD’s source says the Galaxy Note III, which is Samsung’s next major smartphone, is not going to look like the Galaxy S4. He doesn’t have any word on what materials Samsung is going to use, but his source says, “Samsung is planning to switch build quality for the next flagship device.”

For what it’s worth, we heard from Samsung that it was going to make the S4 out of better materials. Obviously, that didn’t happen. DannyD claims Samsung couldn’t manufacture higher quality phones in the volumes it wanted.

The Galaxy Note III is expected to have a 6-inch screen. It should be out at the end of Summer, or early fall.

