Samsung's Galaxy Note 3 Is Larger Than A Pop-Tart And It Completely Dwarfs The Tiny Little IPhone

Samsung’s latest phone, the Galaxy Note 3, is its largest yet. At 5.7 inches, it’s a touch larger than the Galaxy Note 2 and it makes the iPhone 5 and 5s look downright tiny.

For a comparison, I bought a pack of Pop-Tarts. Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, specifically requested by my colleague Megan Rose Dickey.

Here’s the iPhone 5 next to a Pop-Tart, next to a Galaxy Note 3. The phablet is a monster.

Business Insider iPhone 5, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart, Samsung

The iPhone is a little longer than the Pop-Tart, but it’s much skinnier. The Galaxy Note 3 is the same width as the Pop-Tart, gobbling up the iPhone 5. (Apologies for the grainy photo, that’s just my iPhone 4S’ quality).

Business Insider iPhone 5, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart, Samsung Galaxy Note 3

The Galaxy Note 2 was also larger than a Pop-Tart.

All of this not only made me hungry, it also made me really feel my iPhone 4S is completely inadequate. Come Christmas, I’ll be begging for a Samsung phone. At least until the 4.8-inch iPhone 6 comes out.

