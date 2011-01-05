Samsung's Galaxy Android Tablet Is Going To Be Obsolete Very Soon

Photo: Engadget

When Google releases Android 3.0, a.k.a. “Honeycomb,” it’s going to be optimised for tablets, and it’s going to have strict hardware requirements, PC Mag reports.PC Mag spoke with Bobby Cha, managing director of Korean electronics company, Enspert. Cha says Honeycomb with require dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 chips.



In other words, it needs strong chips.

This means the current crop of Android tablets on the market, like the Galaxy Tab, won’t be able to upgrade their software to Android 3.0 when it’s available.

So, if you’re buying a Galaxy Tab today, you’re buying a technology that will be obsolete in the next few months.

For what it’s worth, there were rumours in December of a Tab 2 coming out. So, all along, the Tab was on its way to obsolescence. But, that’s part of the tech world nowadays, especially with Android. A gadget is old a week after it’s released.

Arguably you could say the iPad is obsolete, since Apple will probably release an iPad 2 in the next few months. But Apple will most likely allow you to upgrade to the latest, greatest version of its software, so it’s not really obsolete, it’s just last year’s model.

Cha also tells PC Mag that Motorola will have the first Honeycomb tablet.

