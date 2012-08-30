Samsung's Billionaire CEO Could Be Driving A Stolen $15 Million Ferrari

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Kun Hee Lee, the Korean Chairman of Samsung Electronics, is worth $10.8 billion and is the owner of one of the world’s rarest Ferraris: the 330 LMB. Only four of the front-engined race cars were ever built, and each is worth about $15 million.But, Jalopnik reports, Lee’s ride may be stolen goods, and the original owner wants it back.



In 1974, Ivars Blumenau bought the 330 LMB from a dealer named Donald Fong, and decided to store it in Fong’s shop.

The Ferrari was stolen three years later. Blumenau told Jalopnik that Fong was “car rich and cash poor,” and that he heard rumours Fong was involved in the theft. The car was sold to a series of owners around the world, eventually ending up in the hands of Lee, the richest man in South Korea.

According to Jalopnik’s Travis Okulski (formerly of Business Insider), the path of the 330 LMB is filled with questionable characters: Fong may have spent time in prison; Blumenau was banned from working with the New York Stock Exchange; Lee was sentenced to prison for bribery but was pardoned.

The FBI and Interpol have investigated the case, and Blumenau has a current title for the rare Ferrari from Florida, as well as a court order demanding its return.

