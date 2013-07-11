Samsung Is Building A $300 Million HQ Just 20 Minutes Away From Apple

Samsung is breaking ground on a new $300 million headquarters in San Jose, Calif.



The new building, designed by architecture firm NBBJ, features two 10-story towers, an amenity pavilion, parking garage, courtyards, cafes, and fitness facilities. It will be home to 2,000 Samsung employees working on research and development, and sales.

“A courtyard will connect the building together, creating a central gathering place,” architecture firm NBBJ writes. “In a rarity for high-rise workspace, each Samsung employee will be no further than one floor away from green space.”

Samsung expects to complete the new headquarters by 2015. When it does, it will join the likes of rivals Apple, Google, and other tech giants in having a significant presence in Silicon Valley. The new offices will be located on North First and East Tasman Drive, just a 20-minute drive from Apple’s Silicon Valley headquarters.

Samsung also recently opened the Samsung Strategy and Innovation centre on the famous Sand Hil Road in Menlo Park, Calif. The space is home to its new $100 million early-stage venture fund, Catalyst Fund.

Check out a few more pictures of Samsung’s new Silicon Valley campus below.

