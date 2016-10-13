2 key metrics show Samsung's entire brand perception has tumbled over its exploding phones

Photo: Getty

Samsung’s global recall of its exploding Galaxy Note 7 smartphones hasn’t just had an effect on people’s view on the product, it has managed to tarnish the entire Samsung brand.

Data from polling company YouGov BrandIndex, provided to Business Insider, shows two key brand perception metrics have taken a tumble since its PR crisis around the exploding devices began.

Samsung’s “recommend score” — a measure from 100 to -100 of whether people are likely to recommend the brand to a friend or tell them to avoid it — has dropped in the US from 46 back in June to a score of 29 when the most recent survey was taken. Samsung suspended shipments of the device on August 31, less than two weeks after its release.

The brand’s purchase consideration — where survey participants are asked to pick the brands they would consider when they were next in the market to buy a specific product — has fallen from 42% to 31% in the same period.

Both are statistically significant declines.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s “Buzz” score — a measure of sentiment, where participants are asked whether they have heard anything positive or negative about the brand in the past two weeks — has also plummeted. Samsung had a score of 27 at the end of June, but that has since dropped to -6.9.

YouGov takes a daily poll of more than 4,800 participants a day from a representative US population sample.

Samsung is currently investigating what caused the defect in the Galaxy Note 7 and told Business Insider on Wednesday it plans to release its findings “in the coming weeks.” Earlier this week, the company ceased all production of the Galaxy Note 7, following reports that even its replacement devices were overheating and catching fire.

Samsung’s share price hit a record high last Friday but slumped around 10% Monday to Wednesday this week. The company said on Wednesday it would be cutting its third-quarter outlook on both operating profit and sales.

