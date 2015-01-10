Apple Gives Another Huge Win To Samsung

Samsung has been chosen to produce components for the forthcoming Apple Watch, DigiTimes reports (via MacRumors).

Specifically, Samsung will focus on building Apple’s new S1 system-in-a-package chipset designed specifically for Apple Watch, which includes all of the sensors and processors in one neat package.

In November, The Korea Times reported Samsung would be making the majority of chips for future iPhones and iPads starting next year, which was a huge win for the South Korean company. Building components for the Apple Watch, which is sure to be a hot product this year, is another a huge win for Samsung.

It’s unclear when the Apple Watch will launch, but one recent report says Apple is going to begin training its employees on the Watch leading up to the public release in March.

