Samsung is going to stop the Galaxy Note 7 from working with a software update

Samsung says it will issue a software update to remaining Galaxy Note 7 phones that causes the devices to stop working.

The move, which was announced Friday, comes months after the company decided to stop making the phone amid reports that it might overheat and explode. Samsung issued a recall for the Note 7, but not all of them have been returned.

Here’s the full statement from Samsung:

Consumer safety remains our highest priority and we’ve had overwhelming participation in the U.S. Note7 Refund and Exchange Program so far, with more than 93 per cent of all recalled Galaxy Note7 devices returned. To further increase participation, a software update will be released starting on December 19th and will be distributed within 30 days. This software update will prevent U.S. Galaxy Note7 devices from charging and will eliminate their ability to work as mobile devices. Together with our carrier partners, we will be notifying consumers through multiple touchpoints to encourage any remaining Galaxy Note7 owners to participate in the program and to take advantage of the financial incentives available. Anyone who has not yet returned their device should immediately power it down and contact their carrier to obtain a refund or exchange, or visit our website at Samsung.com/us/note7recall for more information.

