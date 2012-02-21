Samsung Will Spin Off Its LCD Business Later This Year

Photo: wikimedia commons

Samsung will spin off its LCD panel business into a separate corporation, the company announced today.The new company, called Samsung Display Co., is set to be formed on April 1, 2012. Samsung’s statement says this will help the company keep up with the rapid change in the industry by allowing it to make decisions autonomously from Samsung.



Right now, Samsung provides displays for a large number of other manufacturers. The company’s statement says there’s even a possibility this new company will merge with Samsung’s mobile display division.

[Via BGR]

