Samsung just teased a new smartwatch with a round face

The old Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch. The next one, which will come next month, will have a circular face.

Samsung has a new rival to the Apple Watch coming next month, and it has a round face.

At the end of the Korean company’s unveiling of its latest Galaxy smartphones, Samsung teased a new smartwatch announcement that will come at an event in Berlin on September 3.

Samsung has released six different smartwatch models in the last year 18 months, but this looks like it will be the company’s new flagship model.

This story is developing…

