Samsung is going to pay people to use its payment app

Samsung is offering customers a $US50 (£33) Best Buy gift card if they sign up to Samsung Pay, according to a promotion on the company’s website.

The promotion, which is available until the end of 2015, is available to anyone with a Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, and Note 5.

Samsung Pay is a direct competitor to Apple Pay. It allows the user to pay for small-value items from their phone using NFC and a credit card.

Samsung announced that the service has one million users in South Korea and the Best Buy promotion is aimed at drumming up interest in the U.S. Apple announced that Apple Pay had over one million sign-ups in the first three days but has not released any other figures since then.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.