Samsung will keep using suppliers responsible for dodgy Galaxy Note 7 batteries

Samsung has revealed that incidents of Galaxy Note 7 phones catching fire were caused by two unrelated problems caused by two different battery suppliers. However, the company said it will not name the suppliers nor stop using their components.

The electronics giant released the results of its investigations in Seoul, South Korea today, announcing that supplier “A” didn’t allow enough “pouch room” for the battery, causing it to short circuit and overheat.

After the first recall, battery manufacturer “B” made a separate mistake resulting in missing or insufficient insulation – again leading to short circuiting and overheating.

Samsung did not disclose the identities of the two manufacturers, citing that it was taking “full responsibility” for designing, commissioning and selling the end product.

“We are not releasing the names of our battery manufacturers as Samsung is responsible for the Galaxy Note7 device,” a Samsung Electronics spokesperson told Business Insider.

According to a Wall Street Journal report last week, manufacturer A is affiliate Samsung SDI, while supplier B is Hong Kong’s Amperex Technology, which manufactures its components in mainland China.

The company did not rule out using the two suppliers again, when asked by Business Insider.

“In the future, we are open to cooperating with all competitive Korean and international battery supplier companies.”

The electronics giant announced today that it has put in “multi-layered safety measures”, including an 8-point battery safety check, to ensure overheating would not occur in future devices. A new Battery Advisory Group was also created, composed of academics from around the world knowledgeable in chemistry and materials science.

Samsung mobile communications president DJ Koh today apologised for the Note 7, while revealing that the company had commissioned third party groups UL, Exponent and TUV Rheinland in completing its independent inquiry into the causes of the defect.

Samsung released the Note 7 in August, with the first voluntary recall taking place on September 5. When the second batch of phones were also found to be suffering overheating issues, another recall followed on October 12. A total recall was then announced in December, with Australian telcos blocking network reception on December 15.

