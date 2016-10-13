Samsung will let everyone know why the Galaxy Note 7 exploded in the 'coming weeks'

Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Samsung is currently investigating what went wrong with the Galaxy Note 7 and plans to release its findings “in the coming weeks,” a company spokesperson told Business Insider.

Samsung canceled the Galaxy Note 7 Tuesday following reports that replacement devices sold after the initial recall in September were still overheating and catching fire. The company was criticised for its slow response to the reports, even as retailers and carriers voluntarily decided to stop selling the phone.

Now the question is what exactly caused the flaw, even though Samsung said the Note 7 would be safe to use after switching to a different battery manufacturer. It’s something Samsung will have to answer to ensure customers that future devices from the company will be safe to use.

Here’s the full statement from the Samsung spokesperson:

“The replacement phones have batteries from a separate and different supplier than the original Note 7 devices. We’re currently conducting a thorough investigation, and it would be premature to speculate on outcomes. We will share more information in the coming weeks.”

