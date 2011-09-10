Here Is A List Of Things Samsung Is NOT Buying

Photo: Dylan Love/Business Insider

1. MeeGo, the mobile platform Intel was developing jointly with Nokia until Nokia signed its deal with Microsoft and kicked MeeGo to the curb . (So they told CNET this morning.)2. WebOS, the former Palm operating system that HP is shopping around.



3. HP’s personal computer business.

In case you didn’t know, Samsung already has its own mobile platform, Bada. It’s selling better than Windows Phone right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.