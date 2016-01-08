Samsung wants you to wear this belt so it can tell you if you eat too much

Tech companies at Las Vegas’ Consumer Electronics Show love to trot out a parade of eye-catching new gadgets that may, or may not, actually make it to market.

This year Samsung has really outdone itself with a smart belt that analyses things like waistlines, eating habits and physical movement.

The so-called WELT — which stands for ‘wellness belt’ — is described by the company as a “smart wearable health belt.”

It looks like a normal belt, but it’s loaded with sensors and pairs up with your phone so it can tell you things like how long you’ve been sitting down, or how many steps you’ve taken that day.

In addition, the belt also pairs up with an app which receives a constant stream of data about you. The app analyses this data so it can tell you things about yourself, like whether you’ve overeaten, or your waistline size.

The WELT was made by Samsung’s Creative Lab, which is more of an experimental department within Samsung. The WELT is a prototype as of now, though it looks like a fully functional (and even stylish) normal belt.

The WELT is still in development, a Samsung rep at CES told us, and is not currently available for retail.

The Verge got a video of Samsung’s WELT, which you can watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.