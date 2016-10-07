My washing machine might explode and Samsung won't tell me why

Back in January, I bought a shiny, brand-new Samsung washing machine. It was more expensive than most other options, but hey, we had just bought a house and wanted something that would last for the long haul.

It was great. But just over a week ago, it came out that Samsung is dealing with a class-action lawsuit alleging that some of its top-loading washing machines can actually explode.

And, thanks to a website that Samsung put up following that news, I found out that my prized new washing machine is one of the machines affected.

Awesome. Cool.

Samsung won’t confirm my machine might explode, but does warn owners like me in a statement that there’s a “risk of personal injury or property damage” for wash cycles with “bedding, bulky or water-resistant items.”

I signed up for updates from Samsung. But even a week on, Samsung has stayed frustratingly vague. I got this “update” from the company on Wednesday:

We know that you are interested in learning how to address reported issues with certain Samsung top-load washing machines, so we wanted to take this opportunity to provide you with an update. Samsung and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) continue active discussions to address the reported issue. As a reminder, until you receive further information from Samsung, please continue to use the delicate cycle for bedding and mattress covers, water proof items, and bulky items. Your safety is important to us and we apologise again for this inconvenience.

So, to boil that down, Samsung won’t say why, or even if, my washing machine might explode, only that it’s still in discussions over what to do about all of this. When reached for comment, Samsung only pointed me at its existing statement. Two days ago, Samsung Canada issued a recall for certain models.

Between this and the ongoing fiasco around exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones — and how long it took for Samsung to issue an official recall for those phones — this is probably enough to put me off buying Samsung products for a long time to come.

