Samsung may have an exploding washing machine problem

Samsung has another explosive problem.

The company, still reeling from its exploding smartphone problem, said on Wednesday that it is talking to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) about faulty washing machines built between March 2011 and April 2016.

CNN Money reports that there is a class action suit against Samsung that says the machines explode.

Samsung’s statement on the matter only says there is a “risk of personal injury or property damage” if you use one of the washers. It doesn’t mention explosions.

The company does not specify the specific models affected by the warning, but does say it only relates to “certain top-load washing machines” and involves wash cycles with “bedding, bulky or water-resistant items.”

It’s another blow (pun intended) to Samsung’s brand following the recent recall of the Galaxy Note 7, which shipped with a defective battery that exploded on dozens of users. Samsung says it has fixed the issue and all Note 7s sold in stores are safe to use.

