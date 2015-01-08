Samsung Warns Sales And Operating Profit Were Way Down Last Quarter

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Samsung CEO BK Yoon at the opening CES keynote.

Samsung warned today that revenues and operating profit in the last quarter of 2014 were down sharply from a year ago.

In a preliminary report, the company said it expects sales of between 51 trillion and 53 trillion won ($US46.4 billion to $US48.3 billion) and operating profit of 5.0 billion to 5.4 billion won ($US4.55 billion to $US4.92 billion).

That would be a drop of about 12% in revenue and 37% in operating profit.

This would be the first annual fall in profit for the company since 2011, Reuters reports.

We’ll get more details when Samsung reports earnings later this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.