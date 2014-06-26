SAMSUNG: Our Next Earnings Report Is Going To Be Pretty Bad

AP Samsung Mobile CEO JK Shin with the Galaxy S5.

Samsung’s CFO warned that the company’s earnings for Q2 this year won’t be as good as it initially expected, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“It doesn’t look good,” Lee Sang-Hoon, the CFO, told reporters in Korea this week, according to the WSJ report.

This has been a theme with Samsung lately. The company is still profitable, but its profit growth is declining.

The next earnings report will also reflect the first quarter that Samsung began selling the Galaxy S5, its latest flagship smartphone. Shortly after the launch, Samsung Mobile’s CEO JK Shin said the Galaxy S5 was selling at a faster pace than its predecessor, the Galaxy S4.

But based on the CFO’s comments this week, it sounds like Samsung may not have been able to push enough units to combat that declining profit growth.

