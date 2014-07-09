LEAKED: Here's The First Photo Of Samsung's Upcoming Virtual Reality Headset

The first picture of Samsung’s rumoured virtual reality headset has leaked on Samsung news site Sam Mobile.

The headset, which will be called Gear VR, features a modular design that will let you slide in a Galaxy phone into the front of the headset.

Earlier this year, Engadget first reported that Samsung is developing an Oculus Rift-style virtual reality headset, and Business Insider independently confirmed the news.

Samsung’s Gear VR will depend on a Galaxy phone in order to work. There won’t be any internal motion sensors or screen on the actual headset. Instead, the device will rely on the docked smartphone for both games and motion tracking.

The Gear VR also features an interesting see-through button and touchpad on the side of the headset. The see-through button will allow users to use their phone’s rear camera to view the outside world, while the touchpad will give users control of their phone.

The Gear VR will be revealed along with the Galaxy Note 4 at IFA 2014 in Berlin, according to Sam Mobile.

