Samsung's Oculus Rift Challenger Might Be Called Gear VR

Samsung is reportedly working on a virtual reality headset to take on the Oculus Rift and Sony’s Project Morpheus, and the Korean electronics giant might settle on the name “Gear VR,” keeping with the company’s branding for its wearable devices so far.

Samsung just filed an application to trademark the term, hinting that it could be the name for its virtual reality headset.

The trademark application, first spotted by Sam Mobile, was initially filed on June 12 and was published on June 16.

Engadget first reported that Samsung is developing an Oculus Rift-style virtual reality headset, and Business Insider independently confirmed the news.

Sources familiar with Samsung’s plans told Business Insider in May that the device is a side project for the company to test its display technologies.

Reports have also suggested that Samsung is working with Oculus to create a virtual reality device that works with its smartphones. Rather than using a jack to plug the phone into an Oculus Rift headset, you would slide your Samsung phone directly into a slot within the headset. The wearable display would then use the phone’s cameras to created augmented reality images over the real world around you.

It’s unclear if Samsung’s Gear VR headset and its reported project with Oculus VR are related.

Samsung’s virtual reality headset is just one of several new wearable devices the company may have in its pipeline. A Google Glass competitor reportedly called Gear Glass, and a couple of new Galaxy Gear smartwatches, are also expected to debut in the near future.

