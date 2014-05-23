Samsung Will Launch A Virtual Reality Gaming Headset Similar To Oculus Rift Later This Year

William Wei, Business Insider The Oculus Rift. Samsung’s VR headset will be similar.

Samsung plans to launch a virtual reality gaming headset similar to the Oculus Rift later this year.

Engadget was the first to report the news. Business Insider independently confirmed the headset with a source familiar with Samsung’s plans. The source said the VR headset is a small side project for Samsung to test innovative display technologies.

Samsung’s VR headset will connect to the company’s smartphones and tablets, letting you immerse yourself in Android games. It’s supposedly very similar to the Oculus Rift headset from Oculus VR, a company Facebook bought in a $US2 billion deal earlier this year. Sony is also working on its own VR headset called Morpheus, which will connect to the PlayStation 4 console.

But those devices won’t launch publicly for at least another year. Samsung seems to be trying to undercut its competitors by publicly launching first mainstream VR headset.

According to Engadget, Samsung’s headset will run on Tizen, the company’s homegrown mobile operating system that powers accessories like the Gear line of smartwatches. It’s also worth noting that the headset is different than Samsung’s upcoming Google Glass competitor that leaked out last week.

Samsung declined to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.