Samsung Utterly Dominates Apple In China's Smartphone Market

Photo: Carlos Barria /Reuters

Samsung is smoking Apple in China.With 11 per cent of the market, Apple is actually the number three player, trailing Samsung and Lenovo.



Samsung is decidedly stronger, reports the Yonhap News Agency:

Samsung Electronics sold 30.06 million smartphones in China last year, up from 10.90 million units a year earlier, garnering a 17.7 per cent market share, according to the data by market researcher Strategy Analytics.

Last year’s market share represents a 5.3 percentage point increase from the previous year. It also marks the first time that Samsung Electronics has become the top smartphone seller in the Chinese market since it started selling the device in 2009.

