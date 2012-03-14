After Four Months, Samsung Is Finally Updating Some Phones To The Latest Android Version

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung will finally start updating its line of Galaxy S II phones to the latest version of Android called Ice Cream Sandwich.In an announcement on Facebook, Samsung said phones in Europe will get Ice Cream Sandwich first. More markets will get it once carriers approve the update.



After the Galaxy S II update, other Samsung devices such as the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Tab 8.9/10.1 will get Ice Cream Sandwich.

Fair warning though, it could still be months before all those devices actually get the update. By then, we’ll probably be talking about Android’s next version, Jelly Bean.

It’s been four months since Google released Ice Cream Sandwich. Since then, very few devices have received the upgrade. Almost all Android phones sold today still run the old version called Gingerbread.

Samsung caused a stir in December when it announced it would not update its original line of Galaxy S phones to Ice Cream Sandwich, claiming the hardware couldn’t handle the new OS. That was despite the fact that Galaxy S phones were still being sold less than a year ago and about 10 million people worldwide own one.

But it looks like Galaxy S owners won’t be completely left out. Samsung’s Facebook post says a “firmware” update is coming to Galaxy S phones that will add a few Ice Cream Sandwich features such as facial recognition and a new photo editor.

Don’t Miss: Proof that Android tablets are running out of ways to fight the iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.