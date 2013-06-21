Samsung Made A Few Big Product Announcements Today: Here's What You Missed

Samsung added three new products to its lineup today: the Ativ Q and Ativ 3 tablets and the Galaxy NX camera.



Each is a unique take on their respective product categories.The Samsung Ativ Q is a hybrid Windows 8/Android device with a hinge that allows for use as a laptop, tablet, and something in between, much like Acer’s Aspire R line of devices.

What sets the Ativ Q apart from similar devices is the ability to jump between Windows 8 and Android. Not only are both operating systems available on the device, files and folders can be shared between the two to make transitions seamless. The Ativ Q also sports a ridiculously high-resolution screen (higher than Apple’s 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro) that’s designed for high brightness in outdoor environments.

The Ativ 3 tablet is a super-thin Windows 8 tablet. To achieve its 8.2 millimetre thickness, Samsung opted for the latest generation of Atom processors from Intel over the Core-brand CPUs normally used in Windows 8 devices. By drawing less energy while still offering reasonable performance, these Atom processors allowed Samsung to make a thin Windows 8 tablet with battery life comparable to an iPad or Android device.

Rounding out the group of new devices is the Galaxy NX camera. The NX sports the internal hardware of a Galaxy phone in a body that looks like a DSLR camera. The similarity to DSLRs doesn’t stop there: the Galaxy NX has a 20.3 megapixel sensor and supports multiple interchangeable lenses for use in different shooting situations. In addition, the NX features 4G LTE so that users can upload their photos and videos to services like YouTube right from their camera.

