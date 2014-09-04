Watch Samsung's New 105-Inch Bendable TV Transition From Flat To Curved In Seconds

Samsung just unveiled the world’s largest curved TV during Berlin’s IFA electronics show, and it comes with a flexible twist.

Curved TVs may be the current trend, but Samsung gives you a choice; its bendable 105-inch TV can seamlessly transition from curved to flat.

The sprawling 105-inch display features a 21:9 aspect ratio and UHD resolution of 5120 by 2160 for a total of 11 million pixels.

Here’s how it looks in action.

Samsung also announced a curved soundbar to accompany its lineup of 17 curved TVs, designed to be installed beneath the display and actually replacing the TV stand.

There isn’t any word yet on the pricing or availability of Samsung’s 105-inch bendable TV, but it’s headed first to European markets, according to The Verge.

For more examples of the bendy TV in action, you can check out the official product video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.