Samsung has unveiled a 'digital cockpit' concept that puts a 49-inch screen in front of the windshield — see how it works

Samsung unveiled its 2021 digital cockpit that can transform into other spaces like an office.

The system can also sense when its passengers are stressed, and will set the mood accordingly.

The interior is decked out with several screens, both big and small.

Samsung has unveiled its 2021 digital cockpit with a giant screen that can pull up in front of the windshield, turning the car into an office, video recording studio, and gaming room.

The digital cockpit concept was first unveiled at 2018’s CES, and has been updated every year since. According to Samsung, this year’s digital cockpit was created to “focus on simplifying communication and delivering fun on-the-go experiences.”

“The digital cockpit 2021 is a solution that transforms a car from transportation to a daily living and life space,” Wonsik Lee, the executive vice president and head of the research and design group of Samsung’s Automotive Electronics Business Team, said in a YouTube video explanation of the digital cockpit.



This year’s latest digital cockpit follows concept trends employed by automakers like Toyota with its passenger stress level sensing capabilities and suite of screens galore. But unlike other concepts unveiled before the COVID-19 crisis, Samsung’s new cockpit can turn into an office, which is perfect for the recent rise in remote working.

Keep scrolling to see inside:

The new digital cockpit most notably has a 49-inch QLED screen with a sound system, creating what Samsung calls an “all-purpose space.” The cockpit is also equipped with 5G tech.

The giant screen may seem obstructive, but when the vehicle is in drive mode, half of the screen can tuck away to provide a full view of the road.

What would a digital cockpit in 2021 be without an office space? The vehicle can also transform into a moving office, staying on trend with work habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means the cockpit can become a video conferencing centre and a video editing and recording studio. After the video’s been filmed and edited, it can be shared across socials or with passengers in the backseat.

The cockpit can also turn into what Samsung calls a “mobile entertainment hub” akin to a living room. Passengers can game and watch online concerts and broadcasts inside the vehicle. Every headrest also comes with speakers.

If that’s not enough, the vehicle has an integrated Automotive Samsung Health system that uses cameras, phones, and wearables to keep tabs on the conditions of its passengers.

If the vehicle’s system realises that its passengers are stressed, it will tweak its own lights, scents, and music to coax the passengers into relaxing.

The vehicle can also measure the eyelid movement and sleeping patterns of the driver to make sure the driver stays awake while operating the vehicle.

Now, back to the touchscreens. The cockpit has a rear centre armrest display with a control pad, allowing passengers to change systems like the interior temperature and volume.

When the controls aren’t being adjusted, it disappears from the display to “enhance the interior’s modern look.”

There’s also an 8.8-inch touchscreen in the centre of the wheel where the horn would traditionally be. This little display allows the driver to adjust entertainment systems and operate the front screen.

Passengers in the backseat get their own adjustable display screen. There’s also an exterior “out-cabin screen” for precious screen time while outdoors.

If all the aforementioned screens aren’t enough, the digital cockpit also has an additional screen where the rearview mirror would be. This screen displays different information related to traffic, roads, and the weather.

It’s not all about the passengers. The vehicle has features aimed at increasing pedestrian safety and awareness, such as a display on the front grille that can relay messages like “after you.”

The vehicle is furthermore equipped with a “360 Vision Monitoring System” that uses four cameras and “deep learning tech” to monitor other cars and pedestrians.

