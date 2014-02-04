Samsung Is Holding A Big Event February 24 -- And It Could Be For The New Galaxy Phone

Samsung The invitation for Samsung’s event.

Samsung just sent the press invitations to an event on February 24 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

We don’t know for sure what Samsung will announce, but there’s a very good chance it’s the company’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S5. Samsung already told Bloomberg that it plans to launch its new phone by April of this year, and it’s been since March 2013 that Samsung announced its current flagship, the Galaxy S4.

MWC is one of the biggest tech conferences in the world, so it would be a good stage for Samsung to unveil a major new product. Samsung also said it will launch a new version of its Galaxy Gear smart watch along with the Galaxy S5.

So, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Galaxy S5 at Samsung’s MWC press conference. The invitation plays up the “5” theme quite a bit, after all.

Samsung has done a great job of keeping the Galaxy S5 under wraps. So far, we only know snippets of information.

First, the Galaxy S5 is said to come in two models: one plastic and one metal. The metal version will be a premium phone and will likely have faster specs. The plastic model will be cheaper. The phone is also reported to have an iris sensor that can scan your eyes so you can unlock the device without a passcode.

Finally, it looks like Samsung is testing a new type of home screen for the Galaxy S5 that can change based on what you need to see. A leaked image from Twitter user @evleaks shows what that home screen will look like:

