That Weird Unicorn Game From Samsung's Commercials Is Real

Samsung’s latest batch of commercials is all about the enterprise uses of its Galaxy phones.



The spots take place in a game development studio that makes a fictional game called Unicorn Apocalypse. It’s really weird.

Well, it turns out the game is a real thing now. (We first saw it on TechCrunch.)

You can download Unicorn Apocalypse for Android right here.

And here’s the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

