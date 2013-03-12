That Weird Unicorn Game From Samsung's Commercials Is Real

Steve Kovach

Samsung’s latest batch of commercials is all about the enterprise uses of its Galaxy phones.

The spots take place in a game development studio that makes a fictional game called Unicorn Apocalypse. It’s really weird.

Well, it turns out the game is a real thing now. (We first saw it on TechCrunch.)

You can download Unicorn Apocalypse for Android right here.

And here’s the trailer:

