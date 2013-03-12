That Weird Unicorn Game From Samsung's Commercials Is Real

Samsung’s latest batch of commercials is all about the enterprise uses of its Galaxy phones.
The spots take place in a game development studio that makes a fictional game called Unicorn Apocalypse. It’s really weird.
Well, it turns out the game is a real thing now. (We first saw it on TechCrunch.)
You can download Unicorn Apocalypse for Android right here.
And here’s the trailer:
