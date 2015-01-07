Words Can't Describe How Good Samsung's New TVs Look

Business Insider One of Samsung’s UHD TVs.

Samsung announced a new line of TVs at the Consumer Electronics show this week.

They come in a variety of sizes, all the way up to 100+ inches and feature 4K, or Ultra High Definition (UHD), displays.

A lot of people like to scoff at 4K TVs. Why would you need a TV that has twice the resolution of a regular HD TV when regular HD TV is enough?

But those people haven’t seen one of those TVs in person. Samsung’s new sets are breathtaking, especially the ones with curved screens. It feels better than reality, like you’re looking through a window into another dimension.

A lot of people don’t understand why the screen is curved, but if you sit in front of one for a few minutes, you’ll get it. It’s like being immersed in the show.

Of course, there are a bunch of caveats to owning a 4K TV. They’re insanely expensive. The 100-inch+ models can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Most content isn’t shot in the right resolution, so you won’t be able to get the full experience even if you can afford one of Samsung’s TVs.

That said, it will get better over time. Content producers are already experimenting with 4K TV shows and movies. The same goes for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Instant. And the price of the sets will go down over the next few years. Eventually, they will be just as affordable as a regular HD TV.

In the meantime, if you get a chance to watch something in 4K, try it. It will blow your mind.

