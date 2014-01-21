Samsung Appears To Be Stuffing Pop-Up Ads For Yahoo In Its Smart TVs

Samsung’s Web-connected Smart TVs appear to be more than just a way to stream stuff from Netflix and Pandora. It looks like the company is also experimenting with ways to show you ads on your set, just like you’d see when browsing the Internet.

David Chartier, a tech writer and commentator, posted a photo of a pop-up ad for a “Yahoo Broadcast Interactivity” app that randomly appeared on his Samsung Smart TV last week. But the pop-up ad itself wasn’t the strangest part. It turns out the ad showed up while Chartier was watching his Apple TV, which was on a separate input. Whether it was a glitch or not, this clearly isn’t an optimal experience.

Chartier wrote that he had to dig through Samsung’s Smart TV app store to find something called the SyncPlus app that disables pop-up ads on his TV. Again, that’s hardly a good experience for users who are annoyed by the ads. If Samsung decides to switch pop-up ads on by default, it’s odd that it would make users jump through so many hoops to switch them off.

In a statement to Business Insider, Samsung said Chartier’s experience was part of a partnership with Yahoo. The pop-ups are supposed to be opt-in, but for now users must switch them off. Here’s the statement from Samsung, which includes instructions on how to turn the Yahoo pop-ups off:

Samsung has been working with consumers and with strategic partners since 2011 to explore and develop more interactive smartTV features that will allow consumers the choice to experience a new generation of home entertainment. These new interactive experiences are offered on an “opt-in” basis via the Samsung SmartHub. We are working with Yahoo to create an opt-in screen prompt specific to their service as soon as possible. In the meantime, users can opt out of the Yahoo experience by swiping up on their touch remote to highlight the check box and then clicking to uncheck it. To opt-out of Yahoo Broadcast Interactivity, Exit Smart Hub first, press Menu on your Samsung Remote and scroll to Smart Hub > Terms & Policy > Yahoo Privacy Policy. Scroll to “I disagree with the Yahoo Privacy Notice.” and you can toggle the option on to opt-out.

Samsung isn’t alone in this practice. Panasonic also displays banner ads on its smart TVs in the US that you have to disable in the settings menu.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story said Samsung would not comment for this article. A spokesperson for the company did finally explain the Yahoo pop-up ad after this story was published.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.