Samsung's Smartwatch Could Be The 'Galaxy Gear', Out Before The iWatch

Moveplayer Patented design for Samsung Smartwatch

We’ve known about a

Samsung smartwatch for a while now.

But details have been relatively scarce up until this point.

Samsung has been rumoured to call its smartwatch the Galaxy Gear, and even the Galaxy Altius.

But now it seems pretty likely that Samsung will call it the Galaxy Gear, according to a new trademark filing, first uncovered by a Samsung-focused blog called Galaxy Club.

Here’s how the Galaxy Gear is described:

“Wearable digital electronic devices in the form of a wristwatch, wrist band or bangle capable of providing access to the Internet and for sending and receiving phone calls, electronic mails and messages; wearable electronic handheld devices in the form of a wristwatch, wrist band or bangle for the wireless receipt, storage and/or transmission of data and messages and for keeping track of or managing personal information; smart phones; tablet computers; portable computers.”

Earlier this year, Samsung filed a slew of patents in Korea that resemble a watch with Android controls, and even a flexible display (see in image above).

Samsung has a big event on September 4 where it will unveil a new Galaxy device. It’s very likely that it will be the next version of the Galaxy Note phone, but Samsung could theoretically surprise us all with a new smartwatch.

If Samsung does unveil a smartwatch early next month, it may beat Apple to the punch.

Apple reportedly has a team of at least 50 employees working on an iWatch. But there’s no word of when such a device would actually come to market.

