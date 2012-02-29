Samsung: To Survive, You Have To Kill Your Own Products

The innovator’s shuffle.

Photo: Samsung

Samsung understands innovation sometimes means killing your own products.At the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in Barcelona today, executive Hankii Yoon admitted that the 10.1-inch Galaxy Note — Samsung’s upcoming tablet — would probably cannibalise sales of the current 10.1-inch Tab. And that’s perfectly OK.



“The best thing to survive in the market is to kill your products,” he said to CNET.

That’s the tack Apple has always taken — instead of worrying whether the iPad would cannibalise Mac sales, for instance, it just launched it.

But it’s especially easy when your current products aren’t selling. Yoon also admitted “Honestly, we’re not doing very well in the tablet market.”

As regular users of the Tab, we’d have to agree. It hangs and crashes with frustrating regularity, although it’s not clear whether that’s Samsung’s fault or the fault of Google’s Android OS. It doesn’t matter — any user who spent a few hundred bucks on this thing is probably wishing for an iPad.

(Disclosure: Google gave us the Tab at I/O last year, as a showcase for Android “Honeycomb.”)

Samsung’s smaller 5-inch Note is an odd duck — it’s like a huge phone, but has a stylus like an old-fashioned tablet — but Yoon said Samsung nonetheless expects to sell 10 million of them this year.

